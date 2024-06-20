210 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $2,059,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 15,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $2,059,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,440,288 shares of company stock valued at $195,604,134. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Ares Management stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

