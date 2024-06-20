23,298 Shares in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBHE stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1427 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

