2,560 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

