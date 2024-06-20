27,680 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,785,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,374,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 641.6% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
