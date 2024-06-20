29,200 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.