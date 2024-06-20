4,114 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,618,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 145.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 268,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $4,450,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

