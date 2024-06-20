4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 63,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 861,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

FDMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $259,102.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,201.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $553,073 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 586,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

