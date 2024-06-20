Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Raised to $10.10 at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $307.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

