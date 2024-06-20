Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 26.1% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AEF stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.