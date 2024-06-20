Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $6.95. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 407,637 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.44%.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
