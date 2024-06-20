Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $6.95. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 407,637 shares.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.44%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

