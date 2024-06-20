abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:VFL opened at $10.52 on Thursday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

