Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% to $65.07-65.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.19 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.50.

Accenture stock opened at $285.35 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.01). Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

