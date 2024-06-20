Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.50.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.67. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

