Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

ACRS opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,608.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,678,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,414. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

