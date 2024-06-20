Advance Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $431.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

