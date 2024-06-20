Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

