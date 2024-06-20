Aecon Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:ARE opened at C$16.28 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. Also, Director Stuart Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

