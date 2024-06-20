Aerodrome Finance Price Down 12.5% This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $124.85 million and $14.35 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,114,025,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,114,025,030.5002015 with 506,548,413.3212847 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.77853404 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $13,333,833.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.