Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $29.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

AFRM stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $991,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

