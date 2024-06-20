AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee Buys 1,300 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,300 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,699.00.
AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee purchased 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.29 per share, with a total value of C$11,606.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,270.00.
AGF Management Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of AGF.B opened at C$8.44 on Thursday. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
