Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 246.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,307,000 after purchasing an additional 467,451 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

A opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

