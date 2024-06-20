Alon Rotem Sells 10,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) insider Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $17,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Alon Rotem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

ThredUp Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 420,366 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 77,415 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 2,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TDUP

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.