Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Critical Comparison

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 1 21 0 2.95 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

83.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -18.33% 4.51% 3.17% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -1.44% 1.39% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $5.51 billion 11.49 -$933.40 million ($1.13) -64.73 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $691.32 million 1.30 $12.36 million ($0.34) -92.21

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; and custom application specific integrated circuits. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers 650V SiC MOSFET, a switching solutions for solar inverters, motor drives, industrial power supplies, and energy storage systems. Further, it provides 750V SiC MOSFET for electric vehicle systems such as the on-board charge; transient voltage suppressors; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.