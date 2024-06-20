Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 603,315 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $668,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

