Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Westwind Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Westwind Capital lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.8% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

