Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Get Amarin alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMRN

Amarin Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.98. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 128.7% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.