American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.92

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $16.49. American Public Education shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 341,423 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEI. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

American Public Education Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $287.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

