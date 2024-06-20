Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Up 3.3%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.89. Approximately 201,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 924,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 144,280 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

