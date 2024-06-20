Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Up 0.8%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. 5,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 4,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.
About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.