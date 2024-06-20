Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $50.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
BHP Group stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
