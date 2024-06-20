Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $50.00

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,354,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in BHP Group by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

