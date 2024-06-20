Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $55.07

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 168,738 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

