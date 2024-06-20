Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Target Price at $62.50

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 32,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $1,433,827.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,819.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,633 shares of company stock worth $10,628,565 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $44.29 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

