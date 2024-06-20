Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $186.60

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $82,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 240,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $38,318,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $15,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,363,000 after acquiring an additional 76,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $150.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

