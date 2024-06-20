Analysts Set HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) PT at $31.17

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,675,303.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,424. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

