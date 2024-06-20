Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $74.69

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

HWM opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

