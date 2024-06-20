Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $241.33

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $243.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.53. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $170.03 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

