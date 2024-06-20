Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target at $14.67

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

OOMA has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ooma by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ooma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ooma by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ooma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ooma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,185,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 million, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

