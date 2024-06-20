Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $58.65

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.65.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.58. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.