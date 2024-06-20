Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
A number of research firms have commented on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $51,271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after buying an additional 1,597,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after buying an additional 1,235,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 532,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Premier stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
