Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target at $22.50

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRMW

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,352,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.