Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Target Price at $16.90

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.84 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

