Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $34.25

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Select Medical by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

