Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target at $72.47

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 51.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 333,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 246.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $59.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

