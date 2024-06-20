Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price at $12.81

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.27.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

