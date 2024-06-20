Analyzing Bitcoin Depot (BTM) and Its Competitors

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bitcoin Depot and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 439 1637 2492 81 2.48

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 177.03%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s competitors have a beta of 5.27, meaning that their average share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -0.99 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $2.67 billion $385.86 million 2.04

Bitcoin Depot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -442.02% -35.10% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -95.53% -132.39% -21.00%

Summary

Bitcoin Depot competitors beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

