Analyzing Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bullfrog AI and Genelux, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Genelux 0 0 4 0 3.00

Genelux has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,264.28%. Given Genelux’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genelux is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genelux has a beta of -1.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Genelux shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Genelux shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Genelux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -131.39% -114.76% Genelux N/A -125.58% -86.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Genelux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 259.05 -$5.36 million ($0.88) -2.25 Genelux $170,000.00 478.88 -$28.30 million ($0.97) -2.44

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genelux. Genelux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullfrog AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genelux beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing V2ACT Immunotherapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Genelux Corporation has a licensing agreement with ELIAS Animal Health, LLC for V-VET1, a clinical stage animal health product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

