Anderson Wittekind William Sells 50,000 Shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,328.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Renovaro Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RENB opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Renovaro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.
Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Renovaro Company Profile
Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renovaro
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.