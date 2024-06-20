Andrew Fairley Sells 18,000 Shares of Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Fairley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.08), for a total transaction of A$29,340.00 ($19,430.46).
Qualitas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 48.70 and a quick ratio of 10.67.
Qualitas Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.