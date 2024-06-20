Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Releases Earnings Results

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$85.01 million for the quarter.

Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

