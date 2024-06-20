Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,953 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

